Matt Ryan: If Falcons hadn’t pursued Deshaun Watson, “pretty good chance” I’d still be there

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 3, 2022, 11:20 AM EDT
When the offseason started, it looked like Matt Ryan was poised to stay the Falcons quarterback for at least 2022 — if not longer.

But then Atlanta elected to pursue Deshaun Watson.

That changed things for Ryan with the organization, as he detailed on the most recent episode of the Ryen Russillo podcast. While things seemed status quo at the end of the regular season, that changed in March. And that’s when Ryan requested, as he put it,  the opportunity to look into his options.

“When free agency starts to pick up and they start to look into what they want to do, I kind of got filled into the loop that they were going to look into Deshaun Watson,” Ryan said. “And then at that point, I said, OK, I understand. But I also need to look into what I need to look into. And if this doesn’t go down, find out if this is probably still the best fit for me.

“And as that week went on and just kind of looked into, on my end, what might be the best possible landing spot, or what was best for myself and my family moving forward, as we did that research, to me, it became one spot. And you never know, though, in that situation whether or not that one spot is also going to feel the same way about you. And for me, fortunately, they did. And they have the belief in me and what I can bring to this team. So, from that standpoint, I think it worked out perfectly on my end.”

Obviously, Watson didn’t choose the Falcons. But Ryan still ended up a Colt. So Russillo then asked Ryan if he thought he would still be a Falcon if the organization had not aggressively pursued Watson.

“Had none of this gone down? There’s probably a chance — a pretty good chance,” Ryan said. “But it did, you know? So when it does, when the situations change and the circumstances change… You know, I had always thought, like everybody, when you’re drafted there, and you play there, this is where I’m going to play my entire career. For 14 years, every day I woke up, it was to try and help the Falcons win a championship. And that had been reciprocated on the other end for me. And so when that changed, I had to look into it.

“It’s certainly been a big change, for sure. But a good one. And so, it’s hard to say. But I think honestly, it’s more than likely I probably would’ve still been there had circumstances been different. But I’m excited with where I’m at.”

Ryan now has a chance to help lead the Colts to an AFC South title in 2022, which would be their first since 2014.

18 responses to “Matt Ryan: If Falcons hadn’t pursued Deshaun Watson, “pretty good chance” I’d still be there

  1. Worked out for everyone……except the Colts, who will be rebuilding for the next 3 years.

    The Colts will be stuck around .500 for awhile.

  4. It wasn’t the attempt or act of trying to get better at the qb position (no evidence Watson is definitely an upgrade to Ryan OR Mayfield) like pursuing Rogers or Brady…

    The absurd thing is pursuing one that is so deplorable!

  5. I never thought that Matt Ryan was an absolutely elite quarterback, But he was certainly one of the top guys in the next tier down , And there was a period of time where he absolutely could have been argued as being one of the elite for a season or 2.

    He’s also been a pretty class act about just about everything. I remember when the rookie wage scale was 1st being discussed And someone asked Ryan what he thought about it because he was one of the last of the bonus babies. Someone said a lot of people take issue with a quarterback like you that’s never taken a snap being the highest paid, And he basically said I certainly understand where they’re coming from with that.

    It also looks like hes handled this situation as good as he could Is regarding moving on from the falcons.

    honedtly a lot of players in the NFL Should take some notes on how Matt Ryan handled his career

  7. Falcons messed up big time. They chased a predator in Watson who’s never won anything over a standup guy who took them to the doorstep of their first every super bowl win in Ryan. Put a good team around Ryan like stafford got and Ryan wins it all for you. Bad look for them to spurn their franchise QB like that and lose him because of it and now have nothing except for the biggest dead cap in NFL history.

  8. I like Matt Ryan, but he is done in the NFL. He will go to the Colts and his career will die a peaceful death. RIP Matty Ice

  9. But why didn’t the Falcons trash Ryan publicly before the trade and diminish his trade value? That seems to be what the really top-notch organizations do.

  11. Wilson, Jackson, Allen, Mahomes, Burroughs, Hebert, and Watson…in no particular order, those 7 are the best QBs in the AFC. Then you have the 4 rookies from last year…Mills, Jones, Wilson, and Lawrence; too early to rank them right now. There’s only 2 QBs that a vast majority would say fall to the bottom of the AFC; Tua and Steelers QB. This leaves an end of his career Matt Ryan, Tannehill, Carr as the 3 remaining; most would put Ryan, at this point in his career, on the average as 2nd of those 3. This means Ryan is the 9th best QB in the AFC…at best…if any or all of the 4 rookies from last year are better, Ryan could fall to 13th best, out of 16.

  12. I have to respect Ryan and the way he handled his situation Vs Mayfield and the way he went about a similar situation. Maybe that is why Ryan landed with the Colts and Baker who wanted the Colts did not.

  13. As one of the better QB’s of the last ten years it will be interesting to see if can do better in a different setting.

  14. Ryan was smart enough to re-work his deal to make his contract more trade friendly. Baker told the Colts you’re going to trade for me and pay me everything I want. Look who the Colts picked. Not a coincidence.

  15. Count your blessings, Matt. You weren’t going anywhere with Falcons. Now you have the chance to be one and done in the playoffs.

  16. Matt Ryan will be 37.

    If GM Fontenot didn’t look to start moving on from Ryan, it would be negligent on his part. This actually works out for everybody.

  17. This worked out great for Ryan, not so great for the Falcons. They sniff after a QB who engaged in repeated instances of indecent exposure to massage therapists to replace a guy who was pure class and performed well his entire time with the team. I honestly believe some owners would sell their soul for a SB ring.

  18. I agree with the comment about Ryan not being truly elite. I put a lot of blame on his shoulders for blowing that Super Bowl. Can you imagine someone like Rodgers or Roethlisberger or Brady going with that stupid play call that Ryan got sacked that put them out of FG range, a FG that would have almost certainly iced the game? He made 2 huge mistakes on that play. First, not saying “screw this” and audibling to a run to preserve the field position and, second, taking the sack. An elite Qb does not make those mistakes.

