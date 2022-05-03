Nineteen 2019 first-rounders had their fifth-year options exercised

Getty Images

Monday was the deadline for teams to exercise their fifth-year options on the contracts of 2019 first-round picks and 19 of those options wound up being exercised.

That group includes first-overall pick Kyler Murray, who may land a long-term contract extension before the start of the 2022 season. All the players in the class are now eligible to sign such deals and the Cardinals said that they plan to work toward an agreement in the coming weeks.

All players who had their options exercised now have fully guaranteed salaries for the 2023 season.

Three players picked in the top 10 — Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, and Steelers linebacker Devin Bush — did not have their options exercised. Two first-round picks — the late Dwayne Haskins and Chiefs cornerback Deandre Baker — did not have options to pick up because they were released by their original teams.

A full list of the option decisions, along with the salary they will make or would have made in 2023, appears below:

1. Quarterback Kyler Murray, Cardinals: $29,703,000 – Exercised

2. Defensive end Nick Bosa, 49ers: $17,859,000 – Exercised

3. Defensive end Quinnen Williams, Jets: $11,500,000 – Exercised

4. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell, Raiders: $11,500,000 – Declined

5. Linebacker Devin White, Buccaneers: $11,706,000 – Exercised

6. Quarterback Daniel Jones, Giants: $22,384,000 – Declined

7. Defensive end Josh Allen, Jaguars: $11,500,000 – Exercised

8. Tight end T.J. Hockenson, Lions: $9,392,000 – Exercised

9. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver, Bills: $10,753,000 – Exercised

10. Linebacker Devin Bush, Steelers: $10,892,000 – Declined

11. Tackle Jonah Williams, Bengals: $12,604,000 – Exercised

12. Linebacker Rashan Gary, Packers: $10,892,000 – Exercised

13. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, Dolphins: $10,753,000 – Exercised

14. Guard Chris Lindstrom, Falcons: $13,202,000 – Exercised

15. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins: No option because he was released by the Commanders.

16. Defensive end Brian Burns, Panthers: $16,012,000 – Exercised

17. Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, Giants: $10,753,000 – Exercised

18. Center Garrett Bradbury, Vikings: $13,202,000 – Declined

19. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, Titans: $10,753,000 – Exercised

20. Tight end Noah Fant, Broncos: $6,850,000 – Exercised by Seahawks after being traded this offseason.

21. Safety Darnell Savage, Packers: $7,901,000 – Exercised

22. Tackle Andre Dillard, Eagles: $12,604,000 – Declined

23. Tackle Tytus Howard, Texans: $13,202,000 – Exercised

24. Running back Josh Jacobs, Raiders: $8,034,000 – Declined

25. Wide receiver Marquise Brown, Ravens: $13,413,000 – Exercised by Cardinals after being traded this offseason.

26. Defensive end Montez Sweat, Commanders: $11,500,000 – Exercised

27. Safety Johnathan Abram, Raiders: $7,901,000 – Declined

28. Defensive end Jerry Tillery, Chargers: $11,500,000 – Declined

29. Defensive end L.J. Collier, Seahawks: $11,500,000 – Declined

30. Cornerback Deandre Baker: No option to pick up after being released by the Giants.

31. Tackle Kaleb McGary, Falcons: $13,202,000 – Declined

32. Wide receiver N'Keal Harry, Patriots: $12,425,000 – Declined