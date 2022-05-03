Report: Browns pursuing Catherine Raîche for high-ranking position

As the Eagles’ vice president of football operations, Catherine Raîche already is the highest-ranking female in a football executive position in the NFL. She soon could get a promotion.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry, who worked with Raîche with the Eagles, is pursuing her “for an undisclosed high-ranking position” where she “essentially would serve as Browns’ assistant General Manager,” Tony Grossi of thelandondemand.com reports.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was the team’s assistant General Manager before becoming the Vikings’ General Manager this offseason, a job Raîche also interviewed for.

Raiche, 33, is a native of Montreal, Quebec, who has a background in law. She cut her teeth in the Canadian Football League, rising to director of football administration with the Toronto Argonauts. She also worked in the XFL.

Raiche replaced Berry in Philadelphia a year ago after Berry departed for the Browns.

The Eagles’ website describes Raiche’s job as being “involved in all areas of football operations and player personnel, including pro and college scouting, contract management, player/staff development, and football research.”

Susan Tose Spencer is the only female G.M. in NFL history, getting named to the position in 1983 by team owner Leonard Tose, her father.

The Browns named Callie Brownson as chief of staff in 2020 and added assistant receivers coach duties this year.

13 responses to “Report: Browns pursuing Catherine Raîche for high-ranking position

  3. Alternate headline for job offer: Browns plan PR move as cover for giving serial abuser the most guaranteed money in NFL history

    Alternate headline after offer is accepted: Job candidate sells soul for self-advancement, complicit with PR effort to distract from abuse

  4. Cleveland Browns think this will help massage their image with the public after their recent talent acquisition.

  5. Cute. It’s almost like when a racist claims that they have a minority friend.

  6. Eagles are not going to give her up easy. Watch for an internal promotion to keep her in house.

  7. Katie Blackburn in Cincinnati is at this level or higher, is she not? She does pretty much everything, with Mike Brown having final decision capacity.

  8. would make a great statement if she publicly turned down the position due to the browns signing deshaun watson and made it known that was the reason..would go a long way

  9. Fast tracking candidates to fit an agenda isn’t good for anyone.

    I believe a woman is just as qualified as a man to evaluate the game of football, race or gender shouldn’t factor into the equation one bit.

    But it seems she’s getting promotion after promotion here and she’s only 33 years old. Clearly she’s got to be incredibly intelligent to be getting all these jobs.

    All the best to her, we’ll now see if she gets the big office (In the NFC) in the next few years and we can evaluate her just as harshly as we evaluate make GMs.

  12. Could it be they’re pursuing her, I don’t know, call me crazy, because she might be really good at her job?

  13. Berry knows her qualifications from their time working together and she is no doubt qualified to work in a front office given her work history but given this is the Browns and the obscene amount of money paid for Watson this is nothing more than a PR move to smooth over the media and fans.

