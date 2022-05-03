Report: Browns pursuing Catherine Raîche for high-ranking position

Getty Images

As the Eagles’ vice president of football operations, Catherine Raîche already is the highest-ranking female in a football executive position in the NFL. She soon could get a promotion.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry, who worked with Raîche with the Eagles, is pursuing her “for an undisclosed high-ranking position” where she “essentially would serve as Browns’ assistant General Manager,” Tony Grossi of thelandondemand.com reports.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was the team’s assistant General Manager before becoming the Vikings’ General Manager this offseason, a job Raîche also interviewed for.

Raiche, 33, is a native of Montreal, Quebec, who has a background in law. She cut her teeth in the Canadian Football League, rising to director of football administration with the Toronto Argonauts. She also worked in the XFL.

Raiche replaced Berry in Philadelphia a year ago after Berry departed for the Browns.

The Eagles’ website describes Raiche’s job as being “involved in all areas of football operations and player personnel, including pro and college scouting, contract management, player/staff development, and football research.”

Susan Tose Spencer is the only female G.M. in NFL history, getting named to the position in 1983 by team owner Leonard Tose, her father.

The Browns named Callie Brownson as chief of staff in 2020 and added assistant receivers coach duties this year.