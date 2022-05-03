Robert Griffin III claims he heard from teams after recently running a 4.48

Posted by Mike Florio on May 3, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers
RGIII could be getting a second act.

In the recent Rich Eisen annual 40-yard charity event, former (for now) NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III ran a 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds, unofficially.  The display has sparked some unofficial interest from NFL teams, according to Griffin.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Griffin said that NFL teams took notice of the 32-year-old’s speed.

“I did get some calls because of that 4.48,” Griffin said, via Jay Rigdon of AwfulAnnouncing.com. “No kidding. Got some calls.”

Getting calls and getting offers are two different things. Griffin has always been fast. It wasn’t speed, or lack thereof, that resulted in his playing options drying up. From injuries issues to chronic inability to consistently play at a high level, Griffin was out of the league in 2021.

Griffin was the second overall pick in the 2012 draft. He has played for Washington, the Browns, and the Ravens.

We’ll see if the phone calls become something more. Anyone can bring him in for a tryout, at any time.

10 responses to “Robert Griffin III claims he heard from teams after recently running a 4.48

  3. RGIII is the poster child for just how quickly a promising NFL career can be lost to injury, and Lamar Jackson should sit up and pay attention, because if he’s not careful he might find himself looking back at what could have been money wise.

  6. nosurrender says:
    May 3, 2022 at 8:07 pm

    Yeah, been nice if Lamar was running downfield instead being in the pocket when he sustained that injury that kept him out multiple games. Dude has been running in college and the pros for years without any injury that happened past the line of scrimmage. Give it a rest.
    ____________________________________________________

    Yeah, been nice if Lamar was running downfield instead being in the pocket when he sustained that injury that kept him out multiple games. Dude has been running in college and the pros for years without any injury that happened past the line of scrimmage. Give it a rest.

  7. I did enjoy watching him…… but who knows….stranger things have happened.

