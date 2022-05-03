Robert Griffin III claims he heard from teams after recently running a 4.48

Getty Images

RGIII could be getting a second act.

In the recent Rich Eisen annual 40-yard charity event, former (for now) NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III ran a 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds, unofficially. The display has sparked some unofficial interest from NFL teams, according to Griffin.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Griffin said that NFL teams took notice of the 32-year-old’s speed.

“I did get some calls because of that 4.48,” Griffin said, via Jay Rigdon of AwfulAnnouncing.com. “No kidding. Got some calls.”

Getting calls and getting offers are two different things. Griffin has always been fast. It wasn’t speed, or lack thereof, that resulted in his playing options drying up. From injuries issues to chronic inability to consistently play at a high level, Griffin was out of the league in 2021.

Griffin was the second overall pick in the 2012 draft. He has played for Washington, the Browns, and the Ravens.

We’ll see if the phone calls become something more. Anyone can bring him in for a tryout, at any time.