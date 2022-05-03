Ryan Tannehill: I don’t think it’s my job to mentor Malik Willis

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 3, 2022, 2:15 PM EDT
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill admitted he was hurt personally and professionally by receiver A.J. Brown departing the organization.

But that wasn’t the only significant move Tennessee made that could significantly impact Tannehill’s job.

The Titans also drafted Malik Willis late in the third round on Friday, giving Tannehill some potential competition for QB1.

In his Tuesday press conference, Tannehill mentioned that he was not informed the club could take a quarterback before it happened. But he also understood that the front office would do what was in the best interest of the team — much like it did with Brown.

“I texted Malik right after we drafted him as well,” Tannehill said. “I have no problems with Malik. We’re looking to add talent and guys that can help us. We’ll add him to the room and go from there.”

That being said, Tannehill doesn’t appear poised to go out of his way to help Willis take his job.

“That’s part of being in a quarterback room, in the same room — we’re competing against each other, we’re watching the same tape, we’re doing the same drills,” Tannehill said. “I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him. But if he learns from me along the way, then that’s a great thing.”

Frankly, Tannehill’s stance is understandable and he has a point. He’s paid to play and win games. Pat O’Hara is paid to be the team’s quarterbacks coach.

Plus, Tannehill is still ostensibly in the prime of his career at 33.

Willis may very well take over as Tennessee’s QB1 sooner or later. But it’s Tannehill’s job to hold him off by playing well and winning games.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Ryan Tannehill: I don’t think it’s my job to mentor Malik Willis

  2. the center for the ravens just helped draft his replacement, pretty sure he will mentor him. doing that makes your TEAM better, it’s unfortunate some of these guys don’t see that

  3. At this point Willis is his backup. If you care about your team you should do anything you can to help your backup succeed in case you go down with an injury. You’re getting paid the same whether he eventually replaces you or not.

  4. As soon as the full locker room hears this, Ryan will get the stink-eye from certain leaders among the players and coaching staff.

  5. “Enjoy your practice squad paycheck”

    Seems nothing changes with this dude. Sorry to hear that.

  6. RT had his chance and a second chance. He is just above average. If he isn’t great by now he never will be.

  8. Its all he can say really. What did Tom Brady say when the Patriots used a 2nd round pick on Jimmy G? Much the same.
    Only a career backup would be looking to mentor a rookie.

  9. Huh, wonder if that was Mariotta’s attitude too when Tannehill arrived in Tennessee

  10. Tannehill has a $50 Million Plus cap hit next year, he can see the writing on the wall.

  11. If I were Malik, I wouldn’t worry about it either, as Tannehill won’t have to wonder too much longer. Ask Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott how life turned out for them…

  12. I get that no one wants to train their successor and that it’s not his job. I also understand that some people in the locker room are going to like Willis better than Tannehill and if the perception is that Tannehill is giving Willis the shaft it lays the foundation for dividing the locker room.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.