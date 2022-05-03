Ryan Tannehill on A.J. Brown trade: It hurts

Getty Images

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill had a lot of success throwing the ball to wide receiver A.J. Brown over the last three years, but the partnership won’t be back for a fourth edition.

Brown was traded to the Eagles last Thursday and Tannehill got his first chance to weigh in on the move when he spoke to reporters from the team’s facility on Tuesday.

“Professionally, it hurt,” Tannehill said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “Top target, heckuva football player, made big plays for us consistently over the last three years. Personally, it hurt. A.J.’s a good friend. Have a lot of great times, great memories on and off the field with him. Not being able to see him on a daily basis is going to be different, going to be hard. Happy to see him get what he wanted, but, at the end of the day, it hurts.”

Tannehill said he had a good conversation with rookie wideout Treylon Burks, who the Titans took with the first-round pick they acquired for Brown, and that he’s excited about the acquisition of Robert Woods, but it sounds like there’s going to be some adjustments for him to make now that Brown is out of the offense.