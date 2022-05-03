Ryan Tannehill says he was working hard while in Florida

Getty Images

A photo of Ryan Tannehill on a fishing boat circulated on social media after the Titans’ offseason program began. Some Titans fans criticized the quarterback for not participating in the voluntary workouts with his teammates.

Tannehill arrived in Nashville this week from his offseason home in Florida, and he made clear the photo was taken in March before the offseason program began.

Tannehill said he skipped phase one of the program mainly because of a home renovation.

“The best thing for me mentally and physically was to spend a couple of extra weeks with my family,” Tannehill said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “It doesn’t mean I was relaxing. I’m throwing. I’m working out. I’m running. I’m taking care of myself mentally and physically and getting ready to go. I’m having conversations with (trainer) Todd (Toriscelli) making sure I’m on top of all the information guys are getting.”

Tannehill is the Titans’ starting quarterback now, but for how long? The team used a third-round choice on quarterback Malik Willis on Friday without giving Tannehill a head’s up.

Tannehill said Tuesday it’s not his job to mentor Willis.