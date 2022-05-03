Saquon Barkley impressed by Evan Neal, excited to have him as teammate

Getty Images

Saquon Barkley got his first up-close look at Evan Neal during the offensive lineman’s top-30 visit to the Giants’ locker room.

“I was like ‘Wow, who is that?’” Barkley said Tuesday night, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “I was like ‘I would not be mad if we picked him up.’”

The Giants drafted Neal with the seventh overall choice Thursday.

Neal will help protect Daniel Jones and open holes for Barkley, who has only 228 touches for 950 yards and four touchdowns the past two seasons combined.

“I didn’t know he would drop that far, but hey, I’m glad he’s on the team,” Barkley said. “I’m excited. Especially as a running back when they get a 6-7, 340-pound lineman who is going to help you out and help the quarterback out, too.”

Both Jones and Barkley face big seasons in 2022, so having Neal should make their jobs easier.