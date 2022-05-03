Seahawks sign Josh Jones, waive Niles Scott

USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks have made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday.

Seattle announced the team has signed safety Josh Jones and waived defensive tackle Niles Scott.

Jones has spent time with the Seahawks recently, appearing in four games with one start in 2021. He recorded 11 tackles with one pass breakup.

Jones was a Packers second-round pick in 2017 and played 29 games with 12 starts in his first two seasons. He then spent time with the Cowboys and Jaguars in 2019 and 2020 before playing six games for the Colts in 2021.

Scott has appeared in six career games, but spent time with the 49ers, Broncos, Bengals, Bills, Raiders, Titans, Patriots, and Seahawks since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He was on Seattle’s practice squad late in the 2021 season before signing a futures contract with the team.