Shad Khan unloads on Urban Meyer: “How can you work with someone like that?”

Getty Images

At a time when Fox reportedly is close to re-employing Urban Meyer, his most recent employer is making it clear he wishes Meyer had never been employed.

“When you lose the respect, the trust and an issue of truthfulness, how can you work with someone like that?” Jaguars owner Shad Khan told Jarrett Bell of USA Today. “It’s not possible.”

The Jaguars and Khan reportedly have not reached an agreement on his buyout. The Jaguars don’t intend to pay Meyer, contending he was fired for cause.

“It was not about wins and losses,” Khan told Bell. “I think when you know someone is not truthful, how can you be around someone, OK? We had Doug Marrone here four years. We had Gus Bradley here four years. I have nothing but the utmost respect and friendship with them. That’s why they got the time, because it wasn’t a matter about respect or truth. It was a matter of wins and losses over four years. This is much bigger than that.”

Khan didn’t elaborate on the basis for his contention that Meyer wasn’t truthful. Obviously, however, something happened to cause Khan to change his mind fairly quickly about the head coach he had to hire.