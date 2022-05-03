Shad Khan unloads on Urban Meyer: “How can you work with someone like that?”

Posted by Mike Florio on May 3, 2022, 2:25 PM EDT
Atlanta Falcons v Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty Images

At a time when Fox reportedly is close to re-employing Urban Meyer, his most recent employer is making it clear he wishes Meyer had never been employed.

“When you lose the respect, the trust and an issue of truthfulness, how can you work with someone like that?” Jaguars owner Shad Khan told Jarrett Bell of USA Today. “It’s not possible.”

The Jaguars and Khan reportedly have not reached an agreement on his buyout. The Jaguars don’t intend to pay Meyer, contending he was fired for cause.

“It was not about wins and losses,” Khan told Bell.  “I think when you know someone is not truthful, how can you be around someone, OK? We had Doug Marrone here four years. We had Gus Bradley here four years. I have nothing but the utmost respect and friendship with them. That’s why they got the time, because it wasn’t a matter about respect or truth. It was a matter of wins and losses over four years. This is much bigger than that.”

Khan didn’t elaborate on the basis for his contention that Meyer wasn’t truthful. Obviously, however, something happened to cause Khan to change his mind fairly quickly about the head coach he had to hire.

Permalink 36 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

36 responses to “Shad Khan unloads on Urban Meyer: “How can you work with someone like that?”

  2. Urb made a fool of himself by telling the team he was “dragged out on the dance floor” against his will… only to be instantly disproven by the second video.

    In a league of grown men and billionaire owners, there’s no coming back from that level of bs.

  3. So why did he hire him then? Khan is just as much to blame as Meyer.

  4. Even if we dont know the details I think almost everyone agrees with Khans perspective here.

  5. Maybe do a little extra leg work before you decide to hinge the fate of your football team with a guy.

  8. Right, because his years at OSU and and Florida were the model of integrity and upstanding moral standards.

  9. Yes, Shad Khan has been completely open, honest, and truthful in his acquisition of millions upon millions of dollars.

  10. Why’s Shad acting like we all couldn’t see it coming. All he had to do was come to PFF, almost everyone hated this signing from Day 1. Even fans of the team wanted him gone immediately.

    This is on you bruh.

  11. The ‘someone like that’ is also an historically great college football coach and an interesting and informative studio analyst.

  12. Without saying exactly what my oh my what a condemnation of “the man.” has a figure in sports who didn’t have legal troubles crashed so quick from golden boy in his field to complete laughing stock? Cautionary tale here, how you do it matters as much as what you do. Meier comes off as a charlatan and someone who I don’t care to be associated with any endeavor any team I cheer for is a part of.

  14. This statement was made in public to bullet proof his case to not pay him. Gotta be careful Khan doesn’t say something that causes Urban to sue him for slander.

  17. Clearly shows the ineptness and incompetency of Khan, which clearly is the model of this franchise, as it was purely his go to guy to hire. He did not “had” to hire Urban he clearly chose “asses in the seats” (and why this will always fail) over actual football competency with going with the local hero from his days at Florida purely for the stadium draw. What a joke.

  18. He probably lied about ALOT of stuff to Shad Khan–how he was running the team, what he was doing, things that took place in training camp…

    I mean he obviously benched the best RB on the team in lieu of one of his own ohio state guy, then couldn’t even admit he did it–he tried to blame an assistant coach for taking out Robinson.

    Urban rarely took the blame for any issues, and often would try to blame others. AS head coach, he has full responsibility–something it seems he could not handle pretty quickly.

  20. It’s hard to feel sorry for either one of these guys. The players and the fans? Now that’s a different story. They asked for none of this train wreck that last season was for the Jags.

  21. Shad should’ve done his own due diligence and not relied on his idiot son. That being said, the Jags’ lawyers should find enough in the contract and Meyer’s conduct to not pay him. God knows Meyer did nothing to deserve it.

  24. College football is the most corrupt business in the USA – and they start by buying kids out of primary school to come and play with the big teams – because that is how the wins/losses get kids drafted. Getting the best to the best teams – and most of these coaches dont care about the kids – just the wins/losses and number of kids drafted and their next raise.

  26. “Khan didn’t elaborate on the basis for his contention that Meyer wasn’t truthful.”
    His initial apology (“They were trying to pull me out on the dance floor,”) was proven to be untruthful when the second video emerged. That one is a verified lie. Not sure if there is any proof that he lied about the kicker’s claim, but it’s possible.

  27. He didn’t travel back with the team in order to take care of family matters. Fair enough. But the video is an ugly look & it was Khan’s “for cause”.

  28. I don’t blame Khan, he was trying to make his team better and thinking out of the box to do so. New QB, new Coach, trying to make things work, and change his franchise to the better. DId it work… .Not even close, but I am not gonna bury the guy for it.

  29. Urban Meyer was a horrible NFL coach. He had no discipline and evidently didn’t put in the grueling hours that most NFL coaches put in. Meyer found out the hard way that just having good players isn’t enough. It may work in college where your opponents are future accountants…but not in the NFL.

    Khan made a huge mistake by hiring him, but I haven’t heard anything bad about Khan, so he deserves the benefit of the doubt.

  31. Everyone can act like Meyer hasn’t won multiple national titles but he has. He can do something right, even if he was a disaster in Jacksonville.

  33. Everyone has a learning curve in a new endeavor. Even billionaire NFL owners, who know nothing about football. I would say this owner got educated in the worse way.

  34. If he didn’t know exactly what he was getting, then he didn’t do his research.

  35. You mean the guy that people were calling “Urban Liar” over a decade earlier might not be trustworthy?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.