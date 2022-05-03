Texans waive Kingsley Keke, Sam Cooper

The Texans made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday.

Houston announced that defensive tackle Kingsley Keke and offensive lineman Sam Cooper have both been waived.

Keke had been claimed off waivers in January after the Packers cut him in the middle of the month. A fifth-round pick in 2019, Keke appeared in
12 games with eight starts for the Packers in 2021, recording 2.5 sacks, four QB hits, a tackle for loss, and three passes defensed. In all, he’s appeared in 41 games with 17 starts and has 6.5 career sacks.

Cooper signed with the Texans practice squad late in the 2021 season and signed a futures deal with the club in January.

