Texans waive Scottie Phillips

Getty Images

The Texans made a number of roster moves on Monday, including one that left running back Scottie Phillips without a spot on the roster.

The team announced that they have waived Phillips with an injury designation. Phillips went on injured reserve last November and will revert to that list if he goes unclaimed.

Phillips signed with the Texans after going undrafted in 2020 and bounced between the practice squad and active roster. He’s appeared in 11 games and carried the ball eight times for 22 yards. He also caught three passes for 16 yards and returned five kickoffs during his time with the Texans.

Houston agreed to contracts with edge rushers Mario Addison and Rasheem Green on Monday while cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. was traded to the Chiefs. The team also exercised their 2023 option on right tackle Tytus Howard‘s contract.