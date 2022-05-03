Troy Hill “definitely motivated” after being traded back to Rams

Getty Images

Troy Hill originally joined the Rams in Week 17 of the 2015 season, with the team claiming him off waivers when he was cut by the Bengals.

After playing 70 games for Los Angeles over five seasons, he signed a free-agent deal with Cleveland last March. Now after just a year away, Hill’s back with the Rams. L.A. sent the Browns a 2023 fifth-round pick for the defensive back during the draft.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Hill was glad to be back not only for the Southern California sunshine, but also for his familiarity with the Rams’ organization.

“When I was in Cleveland, I always found myself trying to compare things to how it was done over here in L.A.,” Hill said, via Gary Klein of the L.A. Times. “I don’t know if it was me just trying to compare as far as this is what a winning program [does], or if was just missing everything that was happening over here.”

Hill said he was happy for his former teammates who won Super Bowl LVI, but also said it was tough in some ways, “because it was like it’s always that could’ve, should’ve, would’ve type of thing.”

Heading into 2022, Hill said he’s going to be playing with a chip on his shoulder after being traded for just a fifth-round pick.

“I feel disrespected,” he said. “Definitely motivated to come out and show what I can do.”