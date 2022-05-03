Undrafted free agent QB EJ Perry to sign with Jags after initial agreement with Eagles

Getty Images

While the draft was winding down this weekend, teams were working the phones in order to strike deals with undrafted free agents to fill out their offseason rosters.

Reports of those agreements came fast and furious, but not all of those agreements moved forward to signed contracts. One example of an agreement going south this year involves former Brown quarterback EJ Perry.

Word this weekend was that Perry agreed to a deal with the Eagles, but they wound up signing former Nevada quarterback Carson Strong and Perry’s agent Sean Stellato said that his client is now signing with the Jaguars.

Perry began his college days at Boston College, but transferred to the Ivy League school in 2019. He was 295-of-444 for 3,033 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last season.

Trevor Lawrence is the starting quarterback in Jacksonville with C.J. Beathard and Jake Luton behind him on the depth chart.