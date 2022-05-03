USFL televised two games on the third day of the draft, and they both performed well in the ratings

Getty Images

The USFL played a pair of games on Saturday, the third day of the NFL draft. Both were broadcast on the main Fox network. And both did pretty well in the ratings.

The late-afternoon Bandits-Gamblers game, which went up against the draft directly, generated an average audience of 825,000 viewers, via the Sports TV Ratings Twitter account. The night game, between the Stallions and Breakers, drew an average crowd of 1.114 million.

That’s a slight increase over the Week Two three-letter-network games, which had audiences of 1.056 million and 812,000 on Fox and NBC, respectively.

It’s good news for the USFL, which has a simple goal for Year One. Get to Year Two.