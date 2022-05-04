Bears claim Chris Finke off waivers

Posted by Charean Williams on May 4, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 28 Camping World Bowl - Notre Dame v Iowa State
Getty Images

The Bears claimed receiver Chris Finke off waivers from the Chiefs on Wednesday, the team announced.

He signed a futures deal with the Chiefs in January after spending some time with the team last summer.

Finke went undrafted in 2020 but signed with the 49ers as a college free agent. He spent time on their practice squad last season.

Finke caught 106 passes for yards and eight touchdowns in five seasons at Notre Dame.

He joins a Bears’ receivers room that has Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr., David Moore, Nsimba Webster, Dazz Newsome and Isaiah Coulter.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.