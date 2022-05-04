Bears claim Chris Finke off waivers

Getty Images

The Bears claimed receiver Chris Finke off waivers from the Chiefs on Wednesday, the team announced.

He signed a futures deal with the Chiefs in January after spending some time with the team last summer.

Finke went undrafted in 2020 but signed with the 49ers as a college free agent. He spent time on their practice squad last season.

Finke caught 106 passes for yards and eight touchdowns in five seasons at Notre Dame.

He joins a Bears’ receivers room that has Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr., David Moore, Nsimba Webster, Dazz Newsome and Isaiah Coulter.