Brandon Graham feels no restrictions from last year’s torn Achilles

Defensive end Brandon Graham‘s 2021 season came to an end in the Eagles’ second game, but he doesn’t expect to be sidelined once the team steps up their on-field activities.

Graham tore his Achilles and the rehab process has gone well enough that he feels like the injury never happened. Graham said he has “no restrictions” as he prepares for his 13th NFL season.

“I’m doing everything right now. I’m with the team. I feel like it hasn’t been no drop-off or anything. Now it’s time to get into shape,” Graham said.

Graham said he feels he still has “a lot to prove” after last year’s injury and that he’s comfortable playing any role the Eagles have in mind in the last year of his contract. Given Graham’s age, it could also be the last year of his career and Graham said his eyes are on getting a second Super Bowl ring above all else.