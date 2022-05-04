Broncos re-sign Eric Saubert

Getty Images

The Broncos have brought back a veteran member of their tight ends room.

Denver announced on Wednesday that the team has re-signed Eric Saubert to a one-year deal.

Saubert appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos in 2021 with four starts. He caught eight passes for 47 yards with a touchdown. But his main role was on special teams, where he played 74 percent of the unit’s snaps.

He was only on the field for 27 percent of the offensive reps.

Saubert entered the league as a Falcons fifth-round pick back in 2017. He was with the organization for two seasons before he was traded to the Patriots for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2019 training camp. He didn’t make the 53-man roster then signed with the Raiders’ practice squad.

The Bears signed him in November of that season and he appeared in a pair of games. after Chicago waived him in 2020, he signed with Jacksonville and appeared in eight contests.

Saubert is back in a tight ends room that also includes Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Tomlinson, Greg Dulcich, and Shaun Beyer.