Bucs expecting “big things” from Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

The Buccaneers have not re-signed Jason Pierre-Paul this offseason and there’s been no word of the veteran’s imminent return to Tampa, so it’s a good bet that the Bucs are making other plans for the edge of their defense in 2022.

Shaq Barrett will have a leading role in those plans, but he won’t be the only player that the team is counting on to provide sacks. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka had four sacks after being drafted in the first round last year and pass game coordinator/inside linebackers coach Larry Foote said that he has been “impressed” by what he’s seen from him.

Foote noted that Tryon-Shoyinka stayed in Tampa to focus on improving his game heading into his second season and that has raised the team’s expectations for the future.

“We’re expecting big things from him,” Foote said.

2019 fourth-round pick Anthony Nelson had five sacks last season and figures to be in the mix as well, but first-round picks usually get first looks and Tryon-Shoyinka should get a long one from the Bucs this year.