Chargers sign Bryce Callahan

The Chargers signed cornerback Bryce Callahan, the team announced Wednesday.

He spent the past three seasons with the Broncos, and he played 11 games with six starts in 2021. Callahan had 29 tackles, a sack and four pass breakups last season.

He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Bears in 2015, playing four seasons in Chicago before signing with Denver. Callahan missed the 2019 season with a knee injury.

In 66 career games, Callahan has made 45 starts and totaled six interceptions, 29 passes defensed, 193 tackles, five sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

He joins a deep cornerback group that includes Asante Samuel Jr., J.C. Jackson, Michael Davis, Tevaughn Campbell and Kemon Hall.