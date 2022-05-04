Christian Wilkins glad Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option

Getty Images

The Dolphins elected to pick up defensive lineman Christian Wilkins‘ fifth-year option, guaranteeing him a $10.753 million salary for the 2023 season.

While the Dolphins have a new head coach in Mike McDaniel, the team retained defensive coordinator Josh Boyer. That means Wilkins should have a solid chance for continued growth in the system in Year Four.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Wilkins said he’s glad his option was picked up. But he’s not really focused on a potential long-term deal with the team.

“It’s case by case. I understand the league is a business. Every team has a decision they have to make,” Wilkins said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I just try to focus on ball and let everything take care of itself. … As soon as you start thinking like that, other BS can get in the way.”

Wilkins recorded 89 total tackles, with 4.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 13 quarterback hits in all 17 games in 2021. In 47 career games with 43 starts, he has 8.0 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 20 QB hits.