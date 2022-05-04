Commanders sign Alex Erickson

Getty Images

The Commanders added a young receiver when they selected Jahan Dotson in the first round last Thursday night and they added a veteran to the group on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed Alex Erickson. The team did not reveal any details about the pact.

Erickson spent five seasons with the Bengals before joining the Panthers last year. He appeared in all 17 games, but played sparingly on offense while while concentrating on punt returning. Erickson averaged 8.9 yards per return and caught three passes for 55 yards.

While with the Bengals, Erickson caught 93 passes for 1,086 yards and a touchdown. He averaged eight yards on punt returns and 24.7 yards on kickoff returns.