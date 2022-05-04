DeVonta Smith: I’m excited to learn from A.J. Brown

Getty Images

The Eagles shook up the first day of the draft last week when they sent acquired receiver A.J. Brown in exchange for the 18th overall pick.

Brown’s new teammate, DeVonta Smith, was one of the people most excited by the move.

He told reporters in a Wednesday press conference that he sent a text to Brown with the famed eye emojis, to which Brown replied, “Let’s get to it.”

Now that Smith and Brown are working together in Philadelphia during the offseason program, Smith said he’s looking forward to the different dynamic his new teammate brings to the offense.

“I’m excited, just to learn from a guy like him,” Smith said. “Anytime you play football, you watch all the different receivers, just seeing what everybody has in their toolbox. So him being here, just being able to learn from him [is good].”

As a rookie in 2021, Smith led the Eagles with 64 receptions, 916 yards, and five receiving touchdowns. Pairing Brown with Smith should give quarterback Jalen Hurts a pair of dynamic targets on the outside to work with.