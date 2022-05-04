Jalen Hurts: It’s my opportunity, it’s my team, I’m ready to go

Getty Images

Whenever Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, General Manager Howie Roseman, or team owner Jeffrey Lurie spoke to reporters in the offseason, they were asked about their commitment to quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The answer from each man was that the team believes Hurts is their guy and their draft-day trade for wide receiver A.J. Brown was further sign that the Eagles are making a push to put as much talent as possible around Hurts this season. During a Wednesday press conference from the team’s facility, Hurts was asked his feelings about the support he’s gotten from the team this offseason.

“It’s understood. It’s my opportunity. It’s my team. It’s pretty much what it is. My team, so I’m ready to go,” Hurts said.

Hurts called it an exciting time to be an Eagle and that the “only direction is to rise” while noting that there’s plenty of work for the team to do to get where they need to be. He said his focus is going to be on consistency that he felt was lacking last year.

Should the team rise in the way Hurts believes they can, there probably won’t be too many questions about the quarterback’s status next year.