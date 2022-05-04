Jalen Hurts: It’s my opportunity, it’s my team, I’m ready to go

Whenever Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, General Manager Howie Roseman, or team owner Jeffrey Lurie spoke to reporters in the offseason, they were asked about their commitment to quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The answer from each man was that the team believes Hurts is their guy and their draft-day trade for wide receiver A.J. Brown was further sign that the Eagles are making a push to put as much talent as possible around Hurts this season. During a Wednesday press conference from the team’s facility, Hurts was asked his feelings about the support he’s gotten from the team this offseason.

“It’s understood. It’s my opportunity. It’s my team. It’s pretty much what it is. My team, so I’m ready to go,” Hurts said.

Hurts called it an exciting time to be an Eagle and that the “only direction is to rise” while noting that there’s plenty of work for the team to do to get where they need to be. He said his focus is going to be on consistency that he felt was lacking last year.

Should the team rise in the way Hurts believes they can, there probably won’t be too many questions about the quarterback’s status next year.

  1. His O-line is very good, excellent even and he has a very good receiver unit with Brown, Smith and Goddart at tight end. If the offense isn’t great there is no where else to point the finger at this point.

  3. Supreme confidence and an improving skill set will take Jalen and the Eagles to higher heights.

  5. He must throw to win. Forget running the ball. That’s the fastest way to get clobbered as a QB in the NFL. When crunch time comes, you’ve got to be able to convert 3rd and 6 by squeezing the ball into tiny windows. He’s not there yet. We’ll see what happens.

