Jerry Jones transported to hospital with minor injuries after car wreck

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car wreck in Dallas on Wednesday night, Rebecca Lopez of WFAA reports. Jones was transported to Parkland Hospital, but Dallas police sources told Lopez that Jones’ injuries are not serious.

Emergency crews were called to the wreck in the area of Wolf and Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas at 8:10 p.m.

No other details were immediately available, so it is unknown whether Jones was driving or a passenger in the car.

Jones, 79, frequently uses his helicopter to get from his home in Dallas to the team’s training complex in Frisco or AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

He just spent last weekend at the team facility for the draft as the Cowboys selected nine prospects.