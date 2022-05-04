NFL announces London matchups for the 2022 season

Getty Images

The NFL has announced the participants in the three games that will take place in London during the 2022 regular season.

February brought word that the Saints, Packers, and Jaguars would be the designated home teams for games in England. The Saints will be first up as they will be taking on the Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium on October 2.

That stadium will be in use again the next week when the Packers “host” the Giants in what will be Green Bay’s first London game. Once that game kicks off, all 32 NFL teams will have played in London at least once.

Wembley Stadium will be the scene for an October 30 game between the Jaguars and the Broncos. It’s the ninth time that the Jaguars have been scheduled to play in London and they will continue playing games there through at least the 2024 season.

All three games will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The NFL also announced on Wednesday that the Buccaneers and Seahawks will play in the first regular season game in Germany. The remaining international game will feature the Cardinals playing in Mexico City and their opponent is set to be revealed on Wednesday as well.