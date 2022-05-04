Nick Westbrook-Ikhine wants to be a more complete receiver in 2022

Getty Images

The Titans will have two new top receivers in 2022 with first-round pick Treylon Burks and Robert Woods, who was acquired via trade.

But they have another receiver who was among their consistent performers in 2021 who could take a step forward in 2022.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine finished second on the Titans with 38 catches, 476 receiving yards, and four receiving touchdowns. He played 16 games with seven starts in his second season, having joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana in 2020.

As he moves into Year Three, he told reporters on Tuesday that he wants to be a more complete receiver and make “those big-time plays that we need.”

“I can look back [at last year] and think of a couple of plays that come to mind where if I make that play, the game has a totally different outcome,” Westbrook-Ikhine said, via Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ website. “The first one that comes to mind is the Steelers game, catch that go ball and run under it and don’t trip and fall and go score and that’s a whole different ball game. Having that mentality of understanding what’s needed and what I want to bring to the table this year.”

The receiver also noted he’s been working on getting yards after the catch, making contested catches, and getting separation.

“Just being a complete receiver overall and most importantly continuing to gain that trust with Ryan [Tannehill] going into the season,” Westbrook-Ikhine said.

With Burks and Woods, Tennessee’s passing game should generally be more productive in 2022. But if Westbrook-Ikhine can improve, too, then the Titans should have a decent chance of maintaining their hold on the AFC South.