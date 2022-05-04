Orlando Brown extension talks are expected to pick up in coming weeks

Getty Images

Many teams opt to turn toward in-house business once the first phases of the offseason and the draft are the books, and the Chiefs are planning to go down that path.

The Chiefs placed the franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in March and they have until July 15 to work out a long-term extension with a player they acquired in a 2021 trade with the Ravens. General Manager Brett Veach said this week that he expects attention to turn to Brown’s contract in the near future.

“I think in the next few weeks here the Orlando Brown talks will pick up,” Veach said, via Aaron Ladd of KSHB.

Brown will make $16.662 million if he plays out the year under the terms of the tag, which Brown has not signed at this point.