Panthers waive Lirim Hajrullahu

Getty Images

The Panthers are down to one kicker on their 90-man offseason roster.

The team announced that they have placed Lirim Hajrullahu on waivers Wednesday. The move opens a spot for one of the 13 undrafted rookies the Panthers signed after the draft came to an end last weekend.

Hajrullahu was 4-of-5 on field goals and 3-of-3 on extra points in the final three weeks of the 2021 season. He also went 5-of-5 on extra points in one game for the Cowboys earlier in the year.

The Panthers turned to Hajrullahu because Zane Gonzalez went down with a quad injury during pregame warmups in Week 15. Gonzalez has recovered and is now in line to be the kicker this fall.