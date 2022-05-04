Raheem Blackshear sees himself “like a Deebo Samuel”

Getty Images

The Bills signed Virginia Tech’s Raheem Blackshear as an undrafted free agent. Blackshear had 1,912 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns, 1,213 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns and 713 kickoff return yards in 50 career college games.

“I look at myself as like a Deebo Samuel,” Blackshear told Mike Kaye of profootballnetwork.com. “A person who can play running back and slot receiver. Also, I can play special teams, so kick return [and] punt return. Teams have said they want to utilize me all over the field as a running back who can catch the ball out of the backfield and run downhill.”

Samuel is 3 inches taller and 17 pounds heavier than Blackshear, but Blackshear showed in his time at Rutgers and Virginia Tech that he is a jack-of-all trades.

“A lot of teams look at me as an all-purpose player,” Blackshear said.