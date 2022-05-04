Rams cut Antoine Brooks Jr., Javian Hawkins

Getty Images

The Rams waived two players Wednesday, the team announced. Defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. and running back Javian Hawkins are no longer with the team.

The Steelers made Brooks a sixth-round pick in 2020. He played four games as a rookie, seeing action on 29 defensive snaps and 10 on special teams. Brooks totaled two tackles.

Brooks signed with the Rams during the 2021 season and ended up playing eight games. He played 139 special teams snaps and made three tackles.

The Rams signed Hawkins to their practice squad Sept. 21 but did not see any game action.

Hawkins signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent last May. He had 10 carries for 48 yards in two preseason games before being waived.

Hawkins joined Tennessee and had 10 carries for 49 yards in the final preseason game before the Titans waived him.