Rams sign 17 undrafted free agents, including Cameron Dicker

Getty Images

The Rams announced Wednesday they have agreed to terms with 17 undrafted free agents.

University of Texas kicker/punter Cameron Dicker is among them. He pulled double duty last season, but the Rams list him as a punter. He averaged 46.3 yards on 55 punts last season with 11 inside the 20 and 16 over 50 yards.

The Rams lost Johnny Hekker, but veteran Riley Dixon signed with them last month.

The Rams’ other signings are OG Jack Snyder, San Jose State; TE Jamal Pettigrew, McNeese State; WR Lance McCutcheon, Montana State; OLB Brayden Thomas, North Dakota State; OLB Benton Whitley, Holy Cross; IDL Dion Novil, North Texas; S Jairon McVea, Baylor; S Dan Isom, Washington State; CB TJ Carter, TCU; CB Caesar Dancy-Williams, Wisconsin; CB Duron Lowe, Liberty; IDL Elijah Garcia, Rice; OLB Andrzej Hughes-Murray, Oregon State; TE Roger Carter, Georgia State; ILB Jake Hummel, Iowa State; and OLB Keir Thomas, Florida State.

The Rams did not have a draft pick until the third round, but they ended up with eight draft choices.

Wisconsin offensive guard Logan Bruss (third round), South Carolina State cornerback Decobie Durant (fourth round), Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (fifth round), UCLA safety Quentin Lake (sixth round), Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick (sixth round), Montana State linebacker Daniel Hardy (seventh round), Kansas State safety Russ Yeast (seventh round) and Michigan State offensive tackle AJ Arcuri join the defending Super Bowl champions via the draft.