Report: Eagles fire director of scouting operations Casey Weidl

Getty Images

Teams often make changes to their personnel departments after the draft comes to an end and the Eagles are one of the team’s doing so this year.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the team has fired director of scouting operations Casey Weidl. Weidl is the brother of vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl and McLane reports his future is uncertain.

Andy Weidl interviewed with the Steelers for their General Manager position and the team is expected to hire someone now that Kevin Colbert is set to retire after running their draft.

Player personnel executive T.J. McCreight, southwest area scout Shawn Heinlen and scouting assistant Evan Pritt are also reportedly out for the Eagles.

The Eagles have also seen co-directors of player personnel Brandon Brown and Ian Cunningham become assistant General Managers with the Giants and Bears, respectively, this offseason. Vice president of football operations Catherine Raiche is expected to leave for a job with the Browns, so there are going to be a lot of changes to General Manager Howie Roseman’s staff ahead of next season.