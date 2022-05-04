Saints cut KeiVarae Russell, Jalen Dalton

USA TODAY Sports

The Saints drafted five players and signed 17 undrafted free agents last weekend, so they needed to open up some space on the roster this week.

They did some housecleaning on Tuesday. The NFL’s daily transaction wire shows that they released cornerback KeiVarae Russell and waived defensive tackle Jalen Dalton.

Russell appeared in two games for the team last season and recorded one tackle. He played one game for the Packers in 2020 and appeared in 20 games for the Bengals from 2016-2018. Russell entered the league as a third-round pick of the Chiefs in 2016, but wound up in Cincinnati after failing to make the roster in Kansas City.

Dalton’s bids to make the Saints the last two years ended with biceps injuries and he has yet to play in a regular season game.