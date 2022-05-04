Seahawks, Buccaneers will play NFL’s first regular season game in Germany

Getty Images

We’ve known for some time that the Buccaneers would be playing in the NFL’s first regular season game in Germany during the 2022 season and we found out the identity of their opponents on Wednesday morning.

The NFL announced that the Bucs will be squaring off against the Seahawks. The game will take place at Allianz Arena in Munich on November 13.

The Bucs will be the “home” team for the game, which will kick off a 9:30 a.m. ET. Tampa is one of four teams that holds international marketing rights in Germany. The Panthers, Chiefs and Patriots are also in that group.

Other international games in London and Mexico City are expected to be announced on Wednesday and the full schedule will be revealed on May 12.