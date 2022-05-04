Stephen Jones: Tyler Smith’s upside is tremendous

Getty Images

The Cowboys took Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith with the 24th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and Cowboys executive Stephen Jones thinks they got a difference-maker on their offensive line for years to come.

Jones said on #PFTPM that Smith could be the long-term answer at left tackle, but that at first he may play left guard while Tyron Smith starts at left tackle.

“I just think his upside is tremendous,” Jones said. “He played at a smaller school there at Tulsa. He only played in 18 games at Tulsa. But we just feel like his skill set really lends to him having an opportunity to be a top, top left tackle at some point. Obviously we got one of the best in the business for him to learn from in Tyron Smith. Certainly, Tyler Smith will get an opportunity to hit the field at some other spots as well. He’ll compete on that left side, left guard, left tackle.

“Unfortunately, Tyron has missed some time over the past four or five years, so we obviously have to take a look at that with his age and just the track record of him missing some games year in and year out. But we do feel like one of the reasons that we really wanted [Tyler] was his versatility and the upside to go out and play left tackle versus maybe taking a couple guys who were more center-only type guys. We just felt like it was best for our organization to go in that direction.”

To many draft observers it was a surprising direction for the Cowboys to go in, but Jones sounds confident that Smith was the right addition to the Cowboys’ offensive line.