Texans sign quarterback Kevin Hogan

The Texans have added another arm to their quarterback room.

Kevin Hogan, who was cut by the Titans last week, signed with the Texans today.

Hogan was regarded as a promising prospect during his college career at Stanford, but he hasn’t done much in the NFL. A 2016 fifth-round pick of the Chiefs, Hogan was cut before the start of his rookie season. He has since spent time in Cleveland, Washington, Denver, Cincinnati and Tennessee.

Hogan has started one game in his career, with the Browns in 2017, and has played in a total of nine games, throwing four touchdown passes and seven interceptions.