With no trade market developing, Giants close to releasing James Bradberry

Cornerback James Bradberry‘s time with the Giants is coming to an end sooner than later.

General Manager Joe Schoen said on WFAN on Wednesday afternoon that the team should have a resolution by the end of the week. The Giants have had no success trading Bradberry.

“I thought there would be more interest,” Schoen said, via Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com.

The Giants instead are moving toward releasing Bradberry, who has not participated in the team’s voluntary offseason program.

Bradberry’s contract explains the lack of a market: He is scheduled for a $21.8 million cap hit in the final year of his deal. A trade would save the Giants $12.1 million, while cutting him would save $10.1 million.

Bradberry, 28, made the Pro Bowl in 2020. He has 380 tackles, 15 interceptions and 82 pass breakups in 92 career games.