Broncos ownership chase currently at five groups, but could expand

Getty Images

A skirmish of conflicting reports on Thursday afternoon led to some clarity regarding the number of groups still pursuing a purchase of the Denver Broncos.

According to Mike Klis of 9News.com, there are five candidates to buy the team. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that this number is correct and could grow — as soon as tomorrow, in theory.

Multiple groups will be visiting team headquarters over the next month, PFT has learned. However, there are currently no “finalists.” It’s far too early in the process for that term to be used.

The transaction remains on track to be completed by the start of the regular season. The final price could exceed $4 billion.

The group led by 76ers co-owner Josh Harris visited the facility on Thursday, Klis reports. It’s the first but far from last visit.

The issue got rolling on Thursday when Woody Paige of the Colorado Springs Gazette reported that the chase was down to two teams. Paige later backtracked to report that, indeed, five groups remain.

The most important thing to remember is that more groups could still emerge. It’s not ending. It’s still just getting started.