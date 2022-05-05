Chargers sign Kyle Van Noy

Getty Images

Kyle Van Noy’s visit with the Chargers went well.

Word that the veteran linebacker was visiting the AFC West club came on Thursday morning and that a deal was expected to fall into place. The Chargers announced Van Noy’s signing without disclosing any terms on Thursday afternoon.

Van Noy is the second veteran defender to join the Chargers in as many days. They added cornerback Bryce Callahan to the secondary on Wednesday.

Van Noy returned to the Patriots last year after spending the 2020 season with the Dolphins. He had 66 tackles, five sacks, an interception he returned for a touchdown, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

He’s seen time on the edge and as an off-ball linebacker over the years and the team will now figure out the best way to fit him into their front seven.