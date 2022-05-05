Chiefs trim six players from their roster

Getty Images

The Chiefs made some room on their roster for incoming rookies on Thursday.

The team announced that they have waived six players. The Chiefs drafted 10 players last week and have yet to announced any undrafted rookie signings, but that should come soon with rookie minicamp opening on Friday.

Wide receivers Gehrig Dieter and Gary Jennings were among the six cuts. Dieter has bounced between the active roster and practice squad since signing with the Chiefs in 2017 and he’s caught two passes for 32 yards in 10 appearances. Jennings was a 2019 fourth-round pick of the Seahawks who made his only regular season appearance with the Dolphins that season.

Tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart, defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal, tight end Josh Pederson, and defensive end Jonathan Woodard were also dropped on Thursday.