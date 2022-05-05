Darius Leonard: Ankle feels a lot better, hope to avoid surgery

Getty Images

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard had surgery on his ankle ahead of training camp last summer, but made it on the field in early August and wound up playing in 16 games during the regular season.

Leonard wasn’t pain-free, however. His ankle needed extra attention and Leonard said he couldn’t play as freely as he’d like throughout the season, but the three-time All-Pro told reporters on Wednesday that time off has proven to be a good thing.

“It’s attached, it’s there,” Leonard said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “It feels a whole lot better than what it did, coming from the end of the season. A lot of time to rest, trying to make it stronger. I feel better coming into this season than I did last year, I can say that.”

Leonard also had surgery two years ago, but thinks “we did enough cleaning it up the past two times” and hopes that he won’t need to have another procedure. He also said he found ways to adapt his game and remain productive despite the ankle being less than 100 percent, which should serve him well if he’s back to full speed this season.