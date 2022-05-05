David Ojabo anticipates playing in 2022, cites Cam Akers’ return from Achilles tear

Getty Images

Rams running back Cam Akers was disappointed by his play upon returning to the lineup late last season, but his same-season return from a July Achilles tear impressed many people.

One of them is Ravens second-round pick David Ojabo. The edge rusher tore his Achilles at Michigan’s Pro Day workout in March and that led to a lot of talk about a redshirt year before he hits the field again in 2023.

That’s not how the Ravens or Ojabo are approaching things, however. General Manager Eric DeCosta said the Ravens are optimistic about Ojabo playing this year and Ojabo cited Akers’ recovery as part of the reason why he anticipates being on the field sooner rather than later.

“So far no pain, good flexibility, already biking,” Ojabo said, via Alex Prewitt of SI.com. “Cam Akers busted it and played in five and a half months. That lands me at August, September, maybe even October. Season’s still going. So, yeah, I anticipate playing.”

There’s plenty of time for everyone to see how Ojabo’s recovery progresses before any final decisions will be made, but everyone operating as if Ojabo can play this season should make it likelier that he finds his way into the lineup at some point.