Deebo Samuel hints on social media that situation with 49ers may be improving

Getty Images

Throughout this NFL offseason, closely monitoring players’ social media accounts has proved important to figuring out what the players’ plans were. Few players come right out and say they want to be traded or released, but many players hint at it on social media.

All of which makes 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel‘s latest social media activities worth monitoring.

Samuel started following the 49ers on Instagram again, and he also liked an Instagram post about 49ers General Manager John Lynch saying that the issues between the team and Samuel can be worked out.

That’s a reversal for Samuel, who last month unfollowed the 49ers and removed all references to the team from his social media. Samuel’s latest actions are no guarantee that he’ll sign a long-term contract with the 49ers, but they’re a hint that the situation is improving.

With wide receivers like Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs getting big new contracts this offseason, Samuel wants a big pay raise as well.

Samuel is due a $3.986 million base salary this season, the final year of his rookie contract.