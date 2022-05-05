Eagles interviewing Brandon Hunt for front office job

Getty Images

Brandon Hunt remains in the running for the Steelers’ General Manager job, but he could leave the team if that doesn’t work out.

Hunt, the Steelers’ pro scouting coordinator, is interviewing for a high-ranking front office job with the Eagles, John Clark of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com reports.

The Eagles already have interviewed Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy for a position after numerous departures since the draft. The Eagles are losing Catherine Raîche to the Browns, and they fired director of scouting operations Casey Weidl and three other staffers.

Hunt was a finalist for the Eagles’ vice president of player personnel in 2016. He interviewed for the Raiders’ General Manager job this offseason before they hired Dave Ziegler.

Hunt joined the Steelers in 2010 after working as a pro scout for the Texans from 2007-09.

He was also an intern in the Steelers’ scouting department in 2005-06.