Geroge Pickens thinks “everything’s gonna be a lot faster” for Steelers offense

Wide receiver George Pickens joined the Steelers as a second-round pick last Friday, so he will be part of the team’s transition away from the Ben Roethlisberger era.

Pickens was selected one round after Kenny Pickett, who will join Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph as possible successors to Roethlisberger as the team’s quarterback. In a video for the team’s website, Pickens was asked about what he’s been told about how the team will be altering its offense this offseason and said he sees the team emphasizing speed more than they may have in the past.

“I think it’s making it into like a modern type of offense, a modern type of game style with the new quarterbacks coming in such as Kenny,” Pickens said. “You’ve got Trubisky, you got a few other guys too. Ben brought, I wouldn’t say an old-school, but a different style of play to the Steelers. . . . Everything’s gonna be a lot faster, for sure.”

The coming months will be devoted to installing that offense and selecting the right quarterback to run it. Once the Steelers have done that, all eyes will be on the results of an offseason of change in Pittsburgh.