In pursuit of players, XFL to hold six “showcases” in June and July

Getty Images

As the XFL prepares to return in 2023, the XFL will soon launch its effort to search for new players.

Six showcases will be held in June and July by the XFL. Four of the showcases are open tryouts; two will occur by invitation only.

It begins on June 17 in College Park, Maryland, where an open tryout will be held at the University of Maryland. Two days later, on June 19, another open tryout will happen at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

On June 25, an invitation-only event will be conducted at McKinley High School in Honolulu, Hawai’i.

On July 16, Jackson State will hose an HBCU Showcase. Participation will be limited to invitation only.

Two more open tryouts will occur, on July 22 at Arizona State University in Tempe and on July 24 at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“We are excited to kick off this showcase series and begin opening more doors for aspiring football players across the entire country,” Dany Garcia, XFL chairwoman and owner, said in a release. “Our invitational showcase locations, such as Jackson State, one of the largest HBCUs in the country, and our Hawai’i Showcase in Honolulu, are direct reflections of our XFL core values of diversity, inclusivity and accessibility. As an organization and league we will continue to push the boundaries and unlock new opportunities to advance the game of football.”

“These showcases are an incredible opportunity for passionate players to show up and ball out for a chance to join the XFL,” XFL owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said. “The XFL is all about being at the intersection of dreams and opportunity. It is our goal to make football more accessible to more players, and our highly experienced team of coaches and personnel directors are ready to help make these professional football dreams come true. The door is open for elite talent across the country to join the XFL — including my home state of Hawai’i. I’m looking forward to seeing these players bringing their best and leaving it all out on the field.”

The XFL needs to cast a wide net in part because the current USFL contracts contain an option for 2023, allowing the USFL to retain the best players.