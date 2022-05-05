Jalen Hurts: A.J. Brown has always been an excellent player

USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have invested plenty into making the offense around quarterback Jalen Hurts the best it can be, including sending a first-round pick to Tennessee in exchange for receiver A.J. Brown.

Hurts and Brown have a personal relationship that dates back to their high school days. The baked-in connection could help both of them as the Eagles try to improve on their 9-8 finish from 2021.

“He’s always been an excellent player since I’ve known him [before] college,” Hurts said on Wednesday, via Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “He’s always had the ability to make plays with the ball in his hand, use his body, box out defenders, break tackles. He’s a great addition to a great receiver room we have now, and I’m excited.”

Brown eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first two seasons and was named a Pro Bowler in 2020. In 13 games last season, he caught 63 passes for 869 yards with five touchdowns.

Hurts, who also said on Wednesday that the Eagles are his team this year and he’s ready to go, passed for 3,144 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine picks while adding 784 yards on the ground with 10 TDs in 2021.