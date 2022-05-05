Jason Kelce: Last season was a lot of fun toward the end of the year

Getty Images

Since 2011, Jason Kelce has been the main feature of the Eagles’ offensive line as the team’s center.

At age 34, Kelce has contemplated retirement over the last couple of offseasons. But he elected to return for a 12th pro season in part because of how much he enjoyed being on the team in 2021.

“Last year was a lot of fun toward the end of the year,” Kelce said in a Wednesday press conference. “Obviously, the playoff game didn’t end up well. But I think for us, we saw a lot of improvement. We saw the team get better throughout the year. I had a lot of fun with Nick as the head coach and how everything went.

“So, when I stepped back and thought about it, first of all, you’re thinking, physically can you do it again? And [how] do you feel? And then once I felt like I was OK on that end, it was pretty much a no-brainer. I felt like I still wanted to do another one.”

Kelce has not missed a game since 2012, starting 122 regular-season contests in a row. With the Eagles continuing to build around a young quarterback in Jalen Hurts, Kelce’s leadership will continue to be important in 2022.