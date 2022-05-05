Jerod Mayo excited by the unknowns on the Patriots defense

Posted by Josh Alper on May 5, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
The last time we saw the Patriots defense, it was getting steamrolled by the Bills offense in a postseason game that ended without the Bills punting or turning the ball over on their way to a 47-17 victory.

Given the lopsided nature of that loss, it’s not a surprise that the Patriots defense is going to look a lot different in 2022. Players like J.C. Jackson, Dont’a Hightower, Jamie Collins, and Kyle Van Noy have moved on to other teams or remain unsigned at this point in the offseason.

The last three of those players are linebackers and a number of the players who are left have no track record with the Pats. Cam McGrone, Ronnie Perkins, Raekwon McMillian, and Anfernee Jennings have never played a regular season snap for the team while Mack Wilson was acquired in a trade with the Browns. That makes it hard to know how things will come together, but inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is embracing the uncertainty of the situation.

“That is the exciting part — the unknown,” Mayo said, via NESN.com. “And we’re going to go into it as a unit, we’re gonna go into it together. And, I would say, even right now, not having some of those older guys in the room is beneficial for the younger guys because older guys would be bored out of their minds with some of the things we’re talking about. At the same time, it’s forcing young guys to really take that step forward, and really grow and develop without being hindered by any other guy’s experience.”

Mayo has found his name on search lists for head coaching jobs and finding the right mix of players to make the Patriots defense a successful one should ensure that’s the case again in 2023.

5 responses to “Jerod Mayo excited by the unknowns on the Patriots defense

  1. “That is the exciting part — the unknown,” Mayo said,
    ———————–
    Exciting? Maybe. But when you have that many unknowns on defense sounds pretty scary to me.

  2. Drafting a LB seemed like a slam dunk but the Patriots seem confident in their group of faster younger guys providing more of a spark to the defense than the slow, lumbering LBs that are leaving in FA. Whether that’s the case or not will be interesting to see, a little scary since the defense might just be horrible this year, but maybe shaking things up will be a good move.

    Also, Anfernee Jennings has played 14 games for NE, with 4 starts, in your list of players who have never played a regular season snap for NE.

  4. Exctiting? Old and slow sounds like a better description for the Patriots defense.

    Mind boggling how they didn’t target any of the incredibly fast LB’s with the middle of their defense being so slow.

    Really hope Cole Strange wasn’t taken in 1st just cause his grandpa was college teammates and friends with Kraft.

  5. People thought NE should draft Nakobe Dean but he’s basically a much slower version of Jabrill Peppers.

    I think Peppers and Dugger are going to morph into the speed LBs they need.

